Flood warning issued for Chagrin River at Willoughby

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Cleveland.com

On top of the flood warning in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, a separate flood warning was issued for the Chargin River in Willoughby from the National Weather Service. At 11 a.m., the Chagrin River was 9.2 feet deep, and flood stage is at 11 feet.

