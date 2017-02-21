Eastlake man gets six years in prison in drunken-driving crash that killed two

An Eastlake man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed two pedestrians last year in Willoughby. Rudolph Baitt, 75, was found guilty Jan. 25 of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the crash that killed Dean Capasso and Kimberly Perkins.

