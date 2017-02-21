Downtown Cleveland apartment checked by authorities home to man accused of kidnapping family members
A 34-year-old man was arrested Saturday after being accused of kidnapping family members, assaulting them and holding them in his father's basement, police said. The Cleveland FBI and Cleveland police conducted a welfare check Saturday afternoon , at the request of Willoughby police, at his residence on East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland to see if anyone was in his apartment, Willoughby police Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Feb 15
|firstlady
|9,234
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC