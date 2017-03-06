Aunt describes how schizophrenic neph...

Aunt describes how schizophrenic nephew kidnapped family, held them Willoughby basement

Monday Feb 27

The man accused of kidnapping family members, assaulting them and holding them in his father's basement is schizophrenic and might have been suicidal at the time, his aunt told a 911 dispatcher. The 34-year-old man has not been formally charged in the Friday incident at a house on Green Circle.

Willoughby, OH

