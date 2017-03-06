Aunt describes how schizophrenic nephew kidnapped family, held them Willoughby basement
The man accused of kidnapping family members, assaulting them and holding them in his father's basement is schizophrenic and might have been suicidal at the time, his aunt told a 911 dispatcher. The 34-year-old man has not been formally charged in the Friday incident at a house on Green Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Feb 15
|firstlady
|9,234
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan '17
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC