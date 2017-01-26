Teens accused of stealing five handguns during break-in at Willoughby pawn shop
Detectives recovered all five guns after arresting the teens Saturday at the Fox Run Apartments on Fox Run Drive, police said. A 16-year-old Willoughby boy and a 14-year-old Cleveland boy face breaking and entering and theft charges in Lake County Juvenile Court, police said.
