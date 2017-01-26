Medical marijuana greenhouse proposed...

Medical marijuana greenhouse proposed in Eastlake is OK with some residents

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Plain Dealer

Some locals don't seem worried about a medical marijuana greenhouse envisioned for the former Eastlake JFK Senior Center site on Curtis Boulevard. Leaders of Big Game Capital, an investment company in Chagrin Falls, told Eastlake City Council's finance committee this week that they are considering buying the 33505 Curtis Blvd. site from the city, bulldozing the center's dilapidated former building and raising a 50,000-square-foot marijuana greenhouse.

