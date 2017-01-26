Medical marijuana greenhouse proposed in Eastlake is OK with some residents
Some locals don't seem worried about a medical marijuana greenhouse envisioned for the former Eastlake JFK Senior Center site on Curtis Boulevard. Leaders of Big Game Capital, an investment company in Chagrin Falls, told Eastlake City Council's finance committee this week that they are considering buying the 33505 Curtis Blvd. site from the city, bulldozing the center's dilapidated former building and raising a 50,000-square-foot marijuana greenhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|Clay supplier
|9,230
|Mentor High School cesspool
|Jan 10
|Mr T
|1
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC