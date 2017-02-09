Lake-County 39 mins ago 2:01 p.m.Willoughby Police look for 2 in pizzeria robbery

Lake-County 39 mins ago 2:01 p.m.Will...

Friday Jan 27

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Willoughby Police say two men robbed a local pizzeria at gunpoint and ran off with the drawers from two cash registers. An employee of the pizzeria at Euclid Avenue and state Route 91 called police and said the place had just been robbed.

