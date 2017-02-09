Lake-County 39 mins ago 2:01 p.m.Willoughby Police look for 2 in pizzeria robbery
Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Willoughby Police say two men robbed a local pizzeria at gunpoint and ran off with the drawers from two cash registers. An employee of the pizzeria at Euclid Avenue and state Route 91 called police and said the place had just been robbed.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
