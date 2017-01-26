Eat pizza, fight cancer all day Tuesday

Eat pizza, fight cancer all day Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WOIO

Diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2014, Sue Alderman has used all her sick leave benefits and is currently without a salary. Alderman worked as a Public Safety Dispatcher for Lake County Central Dispatch for 12 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Willoughby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09) Jan 19 Clay supplier 9,230
Mentor High School cesspool Jan 10 Mr T 1
Maggie simcic (May '14) Dec '16 Buttplug 5
i eat my own poo (Jun '11) Dec '16 Buttplug 21
looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972 Dec '16 marineguyNY 1
News Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ... Oct '16 Prior resident 1
News Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas... Oct '16 FedUp 1
See all Willoughby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Willoughby Forum Now

Willoughby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Willoughby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Willoughby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC