Eastlake man convicted in drunken-driving crash that killed two pedestrians

An Eastlake man was found guilty Thursday of driving drunk when he struck and killed two pedestrians last year in Willoughby. Judge Vincent A. Culotta found Rudolph Baitt, 75, guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the Jan. 30, 2016 deaths of Dean Capasso and Kimberly Perkins , according to court records.

