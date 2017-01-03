Woman gets stuck with phony Californi...

Woman gets stuck with phony California Pay Pal account: Pepper Pike police blotter

Fraud, illegal use of credit cards; SOM Center Road: A resident, 67, reported Dec. 18 that she received notice from Pay Pal that she was five payments behind on an account she did not know existed in her name. She noted that back in July, she was denied a legitimate purchase on her credit card.

