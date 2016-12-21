Lake County Y celebrates 150 years of...

Lake County Y celebrates 150 years of helping bodies, minds and spirits

At a prayer meeting on Dec. 29, 1866 in the basement of Painesville's First Baptist Church, attendees decided to form the Painesville County Young Men's Christian Association. Through a merger, it eventually became the Lake County YMCA.

