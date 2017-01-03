Crime 10 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Man uses large knife during Willoughby Check Into Cash robbery
Willoughby police are searching for a suspect who reportedly used a large knife to rob the Check Into Cash on Robinhood Drive Wednesday. The suspect reportedly pointed a large knife at two employees and demanded "all of the 100s and 50s."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Georgie
|9,228
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Dec 23
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Dec 23
|Buttplug
|21
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec '16
|marineguyNY
|1
|Two Chickens no Roosters allowed on half acre o...
|Oct '16
|Detroit 11
|2
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC