Crime 10 mins ago 11:52 a.m.Man uses large knife during Willoughby Check Into Cash robbery

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Willoughby police are searching for a suspect who reportedly used a large knife to rob the Check Into Cash on Robinhood Drive Wednesday. The suspect reportedly pointed a large knife at two employees and demanded "all of the 100s and 50s."

