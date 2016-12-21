Ex-Ohio Highway Patrol post commander...

Ex-Ohio Highway Patrol post commander pleads in sex case

Tuesday Nov 29

A former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander has pleaded guilty to reduced charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at his son's high school graduation party. The News-Herald reports 45-year-old Brant Zemelka, of Middlefield, agreed to plead guilty Monday to obstruction of official business and contributing to the delinquency of a child after being indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition for an incident at a party in May. The Geauga County judge ordered Zemelka to report to jail Sunday after Zemelka asked to begin serving his sentence soon.

