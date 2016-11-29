Ex-commander of Ohio trooper post pleads guilty in sex case involving teen
A former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander has pleaded guilty to reduced charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at his son's high school graduation party. Brant Zemelka, of Middlefield, agreed to plead guilty Monday to obstruction of official business and contributing to the delinquency of a child after being indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition for an incident at a party in May, the News-Herald reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Willoughby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maggie simcic (May '14)
|Fri
|Buttplug
|5
|i eat my own poo (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Buttplug
|21
|Why do I often crave eating clay? (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|Clay supplier
|9,226
|looking for USMC buddy Ron Ramsey USMC 1972
|Dec 2
|marineguyNY
|1
|Two Chickens no Roosters allowed on half acre o...
|Oct '16
|Detroit 11
|2
|Willoughby police officer involved in shooting ...
|Oct '16
|Prior resident
|1
|Man charged in triple shooting at Cleveland gas...
|Oct '16
|FedUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Willoughby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC