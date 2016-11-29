Ex-commander of Ohio trooper post pleads guilty in sex case involving teen

A former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander has pleaded guilty to reduced charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at his son's high school graduation party. Brant Zemelka, of Middlefield, agreed to plead guilty Monday to obstruction of official business and contributing to the delinquency of a child after being indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition for an incident at a party in May, the News-Herald reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.