North Dakota oilfield's permit revoked for illegal dumping Thursday, June 8

Commission records show that a state inspector observed a facility employee intentionally pumping drilling mud and wastewater onto a rancher's pasture in October in McKenzie County, south of Williston. Milt Madison owns the land next to the plant and says about 10 to 20 acres of his pasture have been contaminated.

