North Dakota oil industry shows signs of a rebound
While most of the gas is captured at an oil well, some of it is flared off. The collapse in 2016 created a sea of red ink for oil companies and bankrupted some outright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Jarov Ahmet
|65
|Williston public works
|May 25
|enough
|1
|Sex in Nodak (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Whitman3321
|15
|JC Penneys
|Apr '17
|Jim
|1
|Tony Martin (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|new York boys
|11
|Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC