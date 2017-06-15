2016 Miss North Dakota year of servic...

2016 Miss North Dakota year of service to come to an end

6 hrs ago

On Saturday, the 2017 Miss North Dakota will be crowned here in Williston. That means after a whirlwind year, it's almost time for 2016 Miss North Dakota Macy Christianson's year of service to come to an end.

