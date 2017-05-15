Utopia? Dystopia? Hong Kong show in V...

Utopia? Dystopia? Hong Kong show in Venice explores both

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: South China Morning Post

The Hong Kong Pavilion is showing a dense and detailed body of work, sarcastic and yet tender, which examines the way good intentions can go bad and the relationship between privilege and poverty. Visitors to Hong Kong's presentation in this year's Venice Biennale are likely to feel a bit discombobulated, rather like the uneven, oddly shaped choir platform in the courtyard that resembles an unfinished game of Rubik's Snake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex in Nodak (Mar '14) Apr 28 Whitman3321 15
JC Penneys Apr 23 Jim 1
Tony Martin (Sep '13) Apr 17 new York boys 11
Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Mar '17 Vassago 64
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 20
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC