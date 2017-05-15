Utopia? Dystopia? Hong Kong show in Venice explores both

The Hong Kong Pavilion is showing a dense and detailed body of work, sarcastic and yet tender, which examines the way good intentions can go bad and the relationship between privilege and poverty. Visitors to Hong Kong's presentation in this year's Venice Biennale are likely to feel a bit discombobulated, rather like the uneven, oddly shaped choir platform in the courtyard that resembles an unfinished game of Rubik's Snake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.