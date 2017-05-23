Population contracts

Population contracts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Jill Schramm/MDN A worker loads boxes into a moving van Wednesday in a southeast Minot neighborhood where a family is selling their home and relocating. Minot's population fell by nearly 1.6 percent last year, according to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex in Nodak (Mar '14) Apr 28 Whitman3321 15
JC Penneys Apr '17 Jim 1
Tony Martin (Sep '13) Apr '17 new York boys 11
Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 11
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Mar '17 Vassago 64
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 20
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC