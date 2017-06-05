Changing of the Guard part 1
In a six-month time frame, about 125 years of police service in Williston and Williams County is retiring. Today, in part one of our Changing of the Guard special, we look at three veteran officers and what their post-law enforcement plans entail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Jarov Ahmet
|65
|Williston public works
|May 25
|enough
|1
|Sex in Nodak (Mar '14)
|Apr '17
|Whitman3321
|15
|JC Penneys
|Apr '17
|Jim
|1
|Tony Martin (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|new York boys
|11
|Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC