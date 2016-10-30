UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
FILE PHOTO: Mody Torres and Josh Anderson of Select Energy Services connect hoses between a pipeline and water tanks at a Hess fracking site near Williston, North Dakota, U.S. on November 12, 2014. FILE PHOTO: Construction equipment sits near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site off County Road 135 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. on October 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JC Penneys
|Apr 23
|Jim
|1
|Tony Martin (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|new York boys
|11
|Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|11
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Vassago
|64
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|20
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC