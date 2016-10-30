UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14

FILE PHOTO: Mody Torres and Josh Anderson of Select Energy Services connect hoses between a pipeline and water tanks at a Hess fracking site near Williston, North Dakota, U.S. on November 12, 2014. FILE PHOTO: Construction equipment sits near a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site off County Road 135 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. on October 30, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.