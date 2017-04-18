ND passenger train service
Eloise Ogden/MDN The Minot Amtrak station at 400 1st Avenue SW is the hub for passengers boarding and leaving the passenger train in Minot. Minot had the highest number of Amtrak riders in North Dakota in fiscal year 2016 - more than 29,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Martin (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|new York boys
|11
|Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|11
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Vassago
|64
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|20
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC