ND passenger train service

ND passenger train service

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Eloise Ogden/MDN The Minot Amtrak station at 400 1st Avenue SW is the hub for passengers boarding and leaving the passenger train in Minot. Minot had the highest number of Amtrak riders in North Dakota in fiscal year 2016 - more than 29,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Martin (Sep '13) Apr 17 new York boys 11
Watford City Music Forum (Feb '13) Mar 24 Musikologist 11
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Mar '17 Vassago 64
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 20
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnny 1
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC