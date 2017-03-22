Will water project need a life preser...

Will water project need a life preserver?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Journal

Legislation now in the Senate would restructure debt held by the Western Area Water Supply Agency , but those opposed to the deal say it could put funding for every other water project in the state in jeopardy. WAWSA is supposed to provide clean, reliable water service to over 160,000 people in five northwestern North Dakota counties by 2038.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Mar 16 Vassago 64
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 20
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football (Sep '16) Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC