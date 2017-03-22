Will water project need a life preserver?
Legislation now in the Senate would restructure debt held by the Western Area Water Supply Agency , but those opposed to the deal say it could put funding for every other water project in the state in jeopardy. WAWSA is supposed to provide clean, reliable water service to over 160,000 people in five northwestern North Dakota counties by 2038.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Mar 16
|Vassago
|64
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|20
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC