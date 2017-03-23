SkySkopes seeks Minot MAGIC Fund assistance for UAS operation

Submitted Photo SkySkopes pilots Eric Goetsch, left, and Cory Vinger review a flight plan prior to inspecting power lines in August 2016 in rural Grand Forks County. Minot Area Development Corp. is requesting $375,100 in a forgivable loan from the MAGIC Fund to help an unmanned aviation company launch its operations in Minot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.