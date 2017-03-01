Boom and Bust
Photographer Eli Reichman has spent the past decade photographing and interviewing the residents in and around the boomtown of Williston, North Dakota, located atop the Bakken shale, which fracking companies say could contain 24 billion barrels of oil. What began as a photography project has morphed into a documentary film spanning the terms of three presidents..
Read more at The American Scholar.
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Tigre
|63
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|20
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
