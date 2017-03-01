Boom and Bust

Boom and Bust

Photographer Eli Reichman has spent the past decade photographing and interviewing the residents in and around the boomtown of Williston, North Dakota, located atop the Bakken shale, which fracking companies say could contain 24 billion barrels of oil. What began as a photography project has morphed into a documentary film spanning the terms of three presidents..

Williston, ND

