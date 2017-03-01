GOP Congress seeks to axe pollution c...

GOP Congress seeks to axe pollution controls for oil and gas companies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: ThinkProgress

A gas flare is seen at a natural gas processing facility near Williston, N.D. CREDIT: AP Photo/Matthew Brown The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Friday on a resolution to undo a measure that would cut air pollution, prevent the waste of taxpayer dollars, and curb climate change-causing pollution. The Bureau of Land Management's methane waste prevention rule aims to limit venting, flaring, and leaking of methanea S-a Sthe main component in natural gasa S-a Sfrom oil and gas operations on public lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Jan '17 Tigre 63
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec '16 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 20
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football (Sep '16) Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC