GOP Congress seeks to axe pollution controls for oil and gas companies

A gas flare is seen at a natural gas processing facility near Williston, N.D. CREDIT: AP Photo/Matthew Brown The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Friday on a resolution to undo a measure that would cut air pollution, prevent the waste of taxpayer dollars, and curb climate change-causing pollution. The Bureau of Land Management's methane waste prevention rule aims to limit venting, flaring, and leaking of methanea S-a Sthe main component in natural gasa S-a Sfrom oil and gas operations on public lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.