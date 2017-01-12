Two injured in semi-snowplow accident...

Two injured in semi-snowplow accident near Williston

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Minot Daily News

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports two people were injured when a semi pulling an empty tanker rear-ended a snowplow actively using the wing plow to clear snow drifts on U.S. Highway 2, 2 miles north of Williston, this morning. Troy Washburn, 32, Williston, the driver of the semi, and Donald Slater, 49, Trenton, driver of the N.D. Department of Transportation snowplow were treated for minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Jan 10 Larry 62
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 21
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC