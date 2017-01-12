Two injured in semi-snowplow accident near Williston
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports two people were injured when a semi pulling an empty tanker rear-ended a snowplow actively using the wing plow to clear snow drifts on U.S. Highway 2, 2 miles north of Williston, this morning. Troy Washburn, 32, Williston, the driver of the semi, and Donald Slater, 49, Trenton, driver of the N.D. Department of Transportation snowplow were treated for minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Jan 10
|Larry
|62
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC