Senior Electrical Engineer
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative is seeking a highly-skilled senior leadership position as Senior Electrical Engineer reporting directly to the General Manager. The position oversees the engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance functions of the utility to assure modern design of electric distribution facilities to meet the highest standards of capacity and condition, and reflect the efficient utilization of construction and operation methods, techniques, and equipment.
