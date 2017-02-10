North Dakota resets the debate over time zone disparity
Residents of a rural sliver of North Dakota are fiercely opposing a plan that would move them into the same time zone as the cities and oilfields on the other side of the state. Few subjects set off a parochial debate in North Dakota like a move to reset the clocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Jan 26
|Tigre
|63
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC