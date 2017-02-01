N.D.'s commercial airports see decrea...

N.D.'s commercial airports see decrease from 2015 to 1016

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Around 1.05 million passengers boarded planes across the state last year as opposed to nearly 1.2 million in 2015. The director of the Aeronautics Commission says the state's airline boarding were affected by low oil and agriculture prices.

Williston, ND

