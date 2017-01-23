Miss ND 2016 speaks with Williston students about drinking and driving
"It's not just the decisions we make, it's not just us that are affected by those decisions, and that's why it's so important," says Christianson. Christianson told students at Williston High School the emotional story of her brother's decision to drink and drive, which resulted in a crash that left him in a coma for more than a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Jan 10
|Larry
|62
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC