Dakota pipeline protester will defy grand jury to "keep his dignity"
The Dakota Access Pipeline protests have largely faded into memory of late. This is largely because they're in North Dakota and it's January .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Williston like (Apr '12)
|Jan 10
|Larry
|62
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov '16
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC