California man arrested in Williston for counterfeiting
The Williston Police Department says 44-year-old Robert Peeler bought a car for $600 at the end of December, and $300 of that payment turned out to be fake. Peeler is held at the Williams County Correctional Center where we are waiting for the results of a bond hearing.
