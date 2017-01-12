California man arrested in Williston ...

California man arrested in Williston for counterfeiting

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The Williston Police Department says 44-year-old Robert Peeler bought a car for $600 at the end of December, and $300 of that payment turned out to be fake. Peeler is held at the Williams County Correctional Center where we are waiting for the results of a bond hearing.

