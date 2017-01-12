12 Williston students selected to UND...

12 Williston students selected to UND Honor Band and Choir

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Many students from Williston's band and choir groups spent extra time practicing for an audition for the UND Honor Band and Choir. Twelve of the students were selected to one or both groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Williston like (Apr '12) Jan 10 Larry 62
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... Dec 25 Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov '16 Rosa_Winkel 21
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC