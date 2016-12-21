Williston Basin International Airport approved to begin construction soon
The first big issue the Commission tackled was a request from the city of Williston. The city asked the county to quickly approve the recording of property deeds so they can send that information to the FAA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|3 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov 29
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
|Beans (Aug '14)
|Jun '16
|Youngdro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC