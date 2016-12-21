Williams County Sheriff's Office inve...

Williams County Sheriff's Office investigating accidental shooting of 3-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

On Dec. 5, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Williams County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural Williston address for a report of a gunshot. The child is currently in stable but serious condition in a Fargo hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... 3 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov 29 Rosa_Winkel 21
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
Beans (Aug '14) Jun '16 Youngdro 3
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Williams County was issued at December 24 at 3:22PM CST

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,782

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC