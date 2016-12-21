Williams County Sheriff's Office investigating accidental shooting of 3-year-old
On Dec. 5, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Williams County Sheriff's Office responded to a rural Williston address for a report of a gunshot. The child is currently in stable but serious condition in a Fargo hospital.
