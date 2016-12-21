U.S. jobless claims fall in sign labo...

U.S. jobless claims fall in sign labour market is near full strength

This file photo shows a sign advertising employment for oil well work crews in Williston, N.D. This file photo shows a sign advertising employment for oil well work crews in Williston, N.D. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, holding well below a level associated with labor market strength. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

