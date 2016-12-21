U.S. jobless claims fall in sign labour market is near full strength
This file photo shows a sign advertising employment for oil well work crews in Williston, N.D. This file photo shows a sign advertising employment for oil well work crews in Williston, N.D. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, holding well below a level associated with labor market strength. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|Dec 25
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov 29
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
|Beans (Aug '14)
|Jun '16
|Youngdro
|3
