Pipeline protest supporters cheer re-route ruling

Monday Dec 5

Native Americans from left, Eugene Sanchez, Jason Umtuch, Martan Mendenhall, and Hugh Ahnatock, all of Portland, Ore., drum and sing at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it won't grant an easement for Dakota Access oil pipeline in southern North Dakota, handing a victory to Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters, who argued the project would threaten the tribe's water source and cultural sites.

