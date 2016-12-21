North Dakota Oil Production Continues Despite Pipeline Halt
News reports around the world in recent weeks have focused on protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was to pass under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir, transporting oil from the western regions of the state through South Dakota and Iowa to a terminal in Illinois. At issue for many protesters are the rights of indigenous people, as well as the protection of water resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Williston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o...
|3 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame...
|Nov 29
|Rosa_Winkel
|21
|Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Stoneking asphalt...
|41
|Watford RIdge Suites
|Sep '16
|Johnny
|1
|Baseball and football
|Sep '16
|Woopigsooie
|1
|Coming for work
|Jul '16
|Hillbilly fracer
|1
|Beans (Aug '14)
|Jun '16
|Youngdro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC