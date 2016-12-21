There are on the jdsupra.com story from Friday, titled North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges. In it, jdsupra.com reports that:

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that it has filed its first North Dakota case charging that an employer subjected a male employee to sexual harassment because of his sexual orientation. In its suit, EEOC contends that Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D., subjected a male employee to harassment because of his sex, male, and his sexual orientation.

