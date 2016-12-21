North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker...

North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges

There are 2 comments on the jdsupra.com story from Friday, titled North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because of His Sexual Orientation, EEOC Charges. In it, jdsupra.com reports that:

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that it has filed its first North Dakota case charging that an employer subjected a male employee to sexual harassment because of his sexual orientation. In its suit, EEOC contends that Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D., subjected a male employee to harassment because of his sex, male, and his sexual orientation.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Saturday
"Rocky Mountain Casing Company, which maintains a workforce in Williston, N.D."

That all just screams "enlightened."

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 Yesterday
Those Williston N.D. homophobes have gone and done it now
.
Out of business they go
.
Perhaps they can rename the company 'Himalaya Casing Company; and sell transgender septic tanks to North Carolina's legislature
.
Its their only hope for survival

