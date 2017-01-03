North Dakota affordable housing fund expires at year's end
In this Jan. 29, 2016, file photo, carpenters work on an apartment complex in Williston, N.D. A state income tax credit that helped build hundreds of affordable housing units in North Dakota's oil patch will expire at year's end, with lawmakers and the new governor signaling that they have no appetite to renew it amid a lackluster economy due to prolonged slump in crude and crop prices.
