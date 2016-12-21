Minot saxophonist on the rise

Lindsey Eliasen, a Minot State University student and Williston native, is hitting all the right notes toward a national title Submitted Photo North Dakota Saxophone Player Lindsey Eliasen is a division finalist in the Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Performance Competition. Lindsey Eliasen, a Williston, North Dakota native, will travel to Boulder, Colorado in January to compete as a Division Finalist in the Young Artist Woodwind Performance Competition.

