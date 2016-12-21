Experts: Demand for oil workers to in...

Experts: Demand for oil workers to intensify in 2017 Wednesday, December 21

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Cindy Sanford at the Job Service North Dakota office in Williston says the largest uptick is for hydraulic fracturing crews, which average between 45 and 65 people per crew. Sanford says recruiters from two large oil field services companies, Schlumberger and Oil States, stopped by the Job Service office this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... 12 hr Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov 29 Rosa_Winkel 21
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
Beans (Aug '14) Jun '16 Youngdro 3
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Williams County was issued at December 25 at 4:20PM CST

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,174 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC