Experts: Demand for oil workers to intensify in 2017 Wednesday, December 21
Cindy Sanford at the Job Service North Dakota office in Williston says the largest uptick is for hydraulic fracturing crews, which average between 45 and 65 people per crew. Sanford says recruiters from two large oil field services companies, Schlumberger and Oil States, stopped by the Job Service office this week.
