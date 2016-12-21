Blizzard conditions with temps 40 bel...

Blizzard conditions with temps 40 below as cows head home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

It's not just freezing cold up in northeastern Montana, where the Klasnas run a Hereford/Black Baldy commercial cow/calf operation near the northwestern North Dakota border. It's been more like bitter, bitter cold with blizzard conditions for much of the first couple weeks in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Dakota Employer Harassed Worker Because o... 22 hr Rainbow Kid 2
News No Matter Who the President Is, Islam Is an Ame... Nov 29 Rosa_Winkel 21
Asphalt paving and sealcoating scammers still a... (Jun '12) Oct '16 Stoneking asphalt... 41
Watford RIdge Suites Sep '16 Johnny 1
Baseball and football Sep '16 Woopigsooie 1
Coming for work Jul '16 Hillbilly fracer 1
Beans (Aug '14) Jun '16 Youngdro 3
See all Williston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Williams County was issued at December 25 at 9:52PM CST

Williston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Williston, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,560

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC