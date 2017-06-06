Williamston Theatre Receives Grant fr...

Williamston Theatre Receives Grant from Shubert Foundation

Tuesday Jun 6

The Williamston Theatre is thrilled to announce that the The Shubert Foundation has awarded the Williamston Theatre with a $20,000 Theatre Grant. This is the third year that the Foundation has provided support for the Williamston Theatre.

