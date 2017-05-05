Roundup: Check Out The Top Stories From Detroit You Might Have Missed ...

Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his high-octane Broadway and West End hit School of Rock - The Musical will launch a US National Tour in Rochester, NY, at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in September 2017.. Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 4/28; IN THE HEIGHTS in DC, HERE LIES LOVE at Seattle Rep and More! BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.