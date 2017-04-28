Williamston Theatre Presents the Mich...

Williamston Theatre Presents the Michigan Premiere of Taking Shakespeare

22 hrs ago

Mid-Michigan's award winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, presents Taking Shakespeare by John Murrell , a gentle comedy about the power of storytelling. Performances for this Michigan Premiere begin Thursday, May 18 and run through Sunday, June 18. Tickets are now on sale.

Williamston, MI

