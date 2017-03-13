Michigan teen wins $500K, plans to gi...

Michigan teen wins $500K, plans to give money to her parents

2 hrs ago

An Ingham County teenager says her parents have always been supportive of her and her sister. So when the teenager won $500,000 playing the Golden Wild Time instant game, she decided that instead of keeping the money for herself, she would give it to her parents.

