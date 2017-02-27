Williamston Theatre Presents A Michigan Premiere Of Orwell's 1984
Mid-Michigan's award winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, takes a turn at classic literate with the Michigan Premiere of 1984 by George Orwell, adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at Noon.
