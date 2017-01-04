Williamston Theater Starts 2017 With A World Premiere

Mid-Michigan's award winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, starts 2017 with the World Premiere of A Painted Window by Christy Hall. Performances begin Thursday, January 26 and run through Sunday, February 26. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at Noon.

