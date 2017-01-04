Williamston Theater Starts 2017 With A World Premiere
Mid-Michigan's award winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, starts 2017 with the World Premiere of A Painted Window by Christy Hall. Performances begin Thursday, January 26 and run through Sunday, February 26. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at Noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Williamston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07)
|Jan 13
|Perry res of 31 y...
|37
|Dansville.The Burning Bed (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|DHSGrad
|19
|Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable
|Sep '16
|PapaRon1347
|1
|Wooden nickel saloon (Oct '15)
|Sep '16
|Nikki
|2
|Gary Kirby (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|James
|1
|Sex-ed appointment riles Okemos parents (Nov '06)
|Mar '16
|Alison
|4
|High Water Bills Hit Williamston (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|brenda bartkowiak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC